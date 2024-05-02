May/June Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available
May 2, 2024—
The Cleanfax May/June 2024 digital issue is now available online.
The latest edition includes the 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands. Crunch the numbers, analyze the data, and see how your business stacks up to the competition with this annual report.
The May/June issue also covers:
- Unlock the Power of Video
How to use simple strategies to get the attention of potential clients.
- IICRC Standards
The backbone of progress and compliance in cleaning and restoration.
- The Lure of Liability
Utilize ‘licensed, bonded, and insured’ language to attract customers.
- The Impact of Gratitude in Business
It can be a sales strategy, retention tool, sleep aid, and ego antidote.
- Client Acquisition and Retention
Your customers might need you, but they have options. Don’t let them slip away.
Visit Cleanfax’s table of contents to see everything available in the May/June issue.