May/June Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available

May 2, 2024Cleanfax Staff
2024 Cleanfax May/June digital issue

The Cleanfax May/June 2024 digital issue is now available online.

The latest edition includes the  2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands. Crunch the numbers, analyze the data, and see how your business stacks up to the competition with this annual report.

The May/June issue also covers:

Visit Cleanfax’s table of contents to see everything available in the May/June issue.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Construction worker with chisel

Every State’s Construction Unemployment Rate Down For March

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Labor / News
Masters in Restoration Webinar

Register Today for Our Free Webinar: Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / News / Training
Ritchy Fuentes, ATI Restoration Regional Manager–Houston

RIA Celebrates 2024 Phoenix Award Winners

Awards / Business Management & Operations / Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
Suzanne Carroll and Sean Moriarty

ACI Names Nouryon, Stepan Executives as Board Officers

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / New Hires and Appointments / News
Safety vests

Companies Can Be Nearly 6 Times Safer Than Average Through Safety Best Practices

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / Industry Research / News
Erin Moore

ATI Restoration Promotes Erin Moore Regional Manager in Atlanta

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Marketing & Sales / New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

  • Yes: I am concerned about retaining my employees. (100%, 1 Votes)
  • Yes: It will positively impact our hiring efforts. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • No: We don't anticipate any impact. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Not sure: We are assessing potential implications. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • N/A (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 1

Loading ... Loading ...