Register Today for Our Free Webinar: Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Valuable tips on using innovative technology in estimating, pricing, and documenting restoration jobs to improve margins and work successfully with insurance companies will be presented in Cleanfax’s latest webinar, Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies.

From 1–2 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 14, Cleanfax will present a free one-hour, fast-paced webinar, during which attendees will learn:

• Techniques to optimize your restoration project documentation.
• Innovative strategies to maximize profitability.
• Ways to unlock the potential of digital tools and technologies in restoration.
• Expert tips to streamline restoration projects and overcome crippling challenges.
• What the industry is doing right now to succeed—things you might be missing!

In addition, there will be a dedicated Q&A session where you can ask your toughest questions and get honest answers from our panelists, including:

• Jeff Cross (moderator), ISSA Media Director
• Ben Looper, Southeast Restoration founder and CEO
• Anthony Nelson, Pivot My Biz partner
• Nate Cisney, Restoration Made Simple partner.

Register today and pose your question now or during the live webinar, brought to you by SteraMist. By registering, you also will receive a link to the recorded webinar after the live event has ended.

