Over One Trillion Gallons of Water Saved in 2023

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) WaterSense program has made it easier for consumers and businesses to save trillions of gallons of water since the program launched in 2006. Last year alone, WaterSense-labeled products helped save 1.2 trillion gallons of water. Since the conception of the label, the EPA has helped save nearly 8.7 trillion gallons of water—the amount used by all U.S. households annually.

WaterSense-labeled products are independently certified to use 20% less water and perform as well or better than standard models. More than 2,200 utilities, communities, manufacturers, home builders, retailers, and other organizations have partnered with WaterSense to create and promote toilets, faucets, showerheads, spray sprinkler bodies, irrigation controllers, and homes that are independently certified to use less water while maintaining performance.

With an easy-to-spot label, WaterSense also allows businesses and consumers to save not just water, but also energy and money on utility bills. Since the program started, WaterSense labeled products have helped save 997 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the United States—enough energy to supply a year’s worth of power to more than 92 million homes—and eliminated more than 379 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions—the equivalent of removing more than 90 million cars from the roads for one year. In total, WaterSense-labeled products have saved consumers US$207 billion in water and energy bills over the last 17 years.