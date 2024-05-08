OSHA Seeks Input on Emergency Preparedness

May 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Covid cleanding

The U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in collaboration with the Office of Disability Employment Policy’s ePolicyWorks initiative, is seeking input from cleaning industry workers and employers about their workplace experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the agency’s initiative is to develop efforts to support industries and workers during future national emergencies and pandemics. As OSHA develops new solutions to enhance preparedness, the agency seeks input on the real-world workplace health and safety experiences of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested parties are invited to submit feedback on their experiences in the workplace via this website by May 13.

