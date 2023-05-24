OSHA Offers $12M in Safety and Health Training Grants

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has announced the availability of US$12.7 million in Susan Harwood Training Grants.

OSHA’s annual program is designed to fund in-person safety and health training for workers and employers in industries with high injury, illness, and fatality rates; underserved youth; workers with limited English proficiency; and small businesses.

OSHA has made funding available in the following categories:

Targeted Topic Training: Supporting educational programs that identify and prevent workplace hazards. Applicants must conduct training on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards.

Training and Educational Materials Development: Supporting the development of quality classroom-ready training and educational materials that identify and prevent workplace hazards.

Capacity Building: Supporting organizations in developing new training programs to assess needs and plan for full-scale safety and health education programs, expanding their capacity to provide workplace safety and health training, education and related assistance to workers and employers.

OSHA will host a free webinar, How to Prepare a Competitive Susan Harwood Training Grant Application, to assist organizations in preparing grant applications on May 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT.

Nonprofit organizations, such as labor unions, educational facilities, and faith-based organizations, also are eligible for the Susan Harwood Training Grant program. The deadline for application is July 7.