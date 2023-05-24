OSHA Offers $12M in Safety and Health Training Grants
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has announced the availability of US$12.7 million in Susan Harwood Training Grants.
OSHA’s annual program is designed to fund in-person safety and health training for workers and employers in industries with high injury, illness, and fatality rates; underserved youth; workers with limited English proficiency; and small businesses.
OSHA has made funding available in the following categories:
- Targeted Topic Training: Supporting educational programs that identify and prevent workplace hazards. Applicants must conduct training on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards.
- Training and Educational Materials Development: Supporting the development of quality classroom-ready training and educational materials that identify and prevent workplace hazards.
- Capacity Building: Supporting organizations in developing new training programs to assess needs and plan for full-scale safety and health education programs, expanding their capacity to provide workplace safety and health training, education and related assistance to workers and employers.
OSHA will host a free webinar, How to Prepare a Competitive Susan Harwood Training Grant Application, to assist organizations in preparing grant applications on May 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT.
Nonprofit organizations, such as labor unions, educational facilities, and faith-based organizations, also are eligible for the Susan Harwood Training Grant program. The deadline for application is July 7.
Related Posts
Share This Article
Join Our Newsletter
Expert Videos
Popular Content
Polls
Upcoming Events
February 21, 2023