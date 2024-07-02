OSHA Offers $12.7M In Safety Training Grants

July 2, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Training workers

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has announced the availability of more than US$12.7 million in Susan Harwood Training Grants.

OSHA’s annual program is designed to fund in-person safety and health training for workers and employers in industries with high injury, illness, and fatality rates; underserved youth; workers with limited English proficiency; and small businesses.

OSHA has made funding available in the following categories:

  • Targeted Topic Training: Supporting educational programs that identify and prevent workplace hazards. Applicants must conduct training on OSHA-designated workplace safety and health hazards.
  • Training and Educational Materials Development: Supporting the development of quality classroom-ready training and educational materials that identify and prevent workplace hazards.
  • Capacity Building: Supporting organizations in developing new training programs to assess needs and plan for full-scale safety and health education programs, expanding their capacity to provide workplace safety and health training, education, and related assistance to workers and employers.

Nonprofit organizations, such as labor unions, educational facilities, and faith-based organizations, also are eligible for the Susan Harwood Training Grant program. The deadline for application is July 26.

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit osha.gov/harwoodgrants.

