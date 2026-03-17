OSHA Launches Safety Champions Program to Advance Workplace Safety and Health

In an effort to promote workplace safety, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSAH) launched the Safety Champions Program, a new cooperative initiative designed to help employers develop and implement effective safety and health programs.

The Safety Champions Program encourages businesses to take proactive steps with a philosophy of continuous improvement to prevent workplace injuries, illnesses, and fatalities. The program has three progressive steps—introductory, intermediate, and advanced—each aligned with OSHA’s recommended practices for safety and health programs. This tiered structure allows employers to build their safety and health programs over time and adopt best practices tailored to their needs and operations.

Participants can choose to work independently or collaborate with Special Government Employees—individuals with safety and health experience who work alongside OSHA to provide guidance and technical assistance.

The Safety Champions Program emphasizes seven elements that are essential for effective safety and health programs: management leadership, worker participation, hazard identification, prevention and control, education and training, program evaluation, and communication. By incorporating these elements, OSHA said employers can create safety and health programs that not only meet regulations but also enhance workplace safety and health.

Upon completion of all three levels of the Safety Champions Program, participants are expected to have implemented all seven elements and showed plans for continuous improvement of their safety and health programs, thus demonstrating their commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.