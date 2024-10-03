Online Poll: Winter Weather Preparedness

Figure 3 - Example of a roof rake being used to remove snow accumulation.

As homeowners haven’t fully even embraced fall yet, how many are thinking about winter? More than a quarter (26%) of homeowners said they are financially unprepared for extreme weather events, found a recent Brankrate survey. Another 12% said they felt very unprepared.

Now, we are asking you to weigh in on how prepared your clients are for the winter season ahead.

Take part in the latest poll here:

 

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

