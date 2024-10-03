Online Poll: Winter Weather Preparedness

As homeowners haven’t fully even embraced fall yet, how many are thinking about winter? More than a quarter (26%) of homeowners said they are financially unprepared for extreme weather events, found a recent Brankrate survey. Another 12% said they felt very unprepared.

Now, we are asking you to weigh in on how prepared your clients are for the winter season ahead.

Take part in the latest poll here:

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company? Underestimating Winter Weather – Don’t think the winter will be that harsh.

Procrastination – Plan to prepare but wait too long.

Cost Concerns – Worry that winter prep is too expensive.

Emergencies – Unprepared for sudden winter storms or extreme conditions. View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.