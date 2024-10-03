Online Poll: Winter Weather Preparedness
October 3, 2024—
As homeowners haven’t fully even embraced fall yet, how many are thinking about winter? More than a quarter (26%) of homeowners said they are financially unprepared for extreme weather events, found a recent Brankrate survey. Another 12% said they felt very unprepared.
Now, we are asking you to weigh in on how prepared your clients are for the winter season ahead.
