Online Poll: Post-Pandemic Attitudes About Cleaning

July 6, 2023Cleanfax Staff
End of COVID-19 pandemic

On Monday, April 10, 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution that brought an official end to the COVID-19 pandemic—three years after it had first been declared a national emergency.

But while the pandemic is over, mindsets and behaviors have been forever changed. This is particularly true in the cleaning industry, in which businesses and customers alike continue to rethink what clean means.

What has changed in the minds of your customers now that the pandemic is officially over? Are they thinking differently? Have they gone back to an older way of thinking and acting? Or, are they now more concerned than ever about cleanliness? Let us know by taking our latest poll below!

Take part in the latest poll here:

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest  Cleanfax Online Poll regarding post-pandemic attitudes about cleaning.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Construction worker

Nonresidential Construction Spending Decreases in May, First Time in Nearly a Year

News
Restoration Strategies

Register Now for Restoration Strategies!

News
NORMI logo

NORMI/HIASF Form Training Alliance

News
Man feeling sick at work

Protecting the Employee Suffering from Poor IAQ

Business Management & Operations / Labor
IICRC logo

IICRC Seeks Input on HVAC Standard

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Water Damage Restoration
Dean Mercado

Networking Made Easy: Unlocking Success With a Simple Three-Phase System

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...