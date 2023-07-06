Online Poll: Post-Pandemic Attitudes About Cleaning

On Monday, April 10, 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution that brought an official end to the COVID-19 pandemic—three years after it had first been declared a national emergency.

But while the pandemic is over, mindsets and behaviors have been forever changed. This is particularly true in the cleaning industry, in which businesses and customers alike continue to rethink what clean means.

What has changed in the minds of your customers now that the pandemic is officially over? Are they thinking differently? Have they gone back to an older way of thinking and acting? Or, are they now more concerned than ever about cleanliness? Let us know by taking our latest poll below!

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding post-pandemic attitudes about cleaning.

