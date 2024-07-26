CoreLogic’s CRM: The Ultimate Tool for Disaster Restoration Success

July 26, 2024Cleanfax Staff
CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Restoration companies must use a customer relationship management tool (CRM), an innovation that helps them manage everything from the cold call to closing the deal. However, not all CRMs are created equally.

Savvy restoration business owners know that what runs their companies’ data can make or break them. There is one CRM built just for the restoration industry: CoreLogic’s Restoration CRM™.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sponsored by CoreLogic, you will hear Jeff Brettell, the vice president of CRM Solutions at CoreLogic, describe the important features found inside Restoration CRM™ and how to maximize its potential for your own restoration company. Learn more about Restoration CRM™ at CoreLogic.com/Restoration.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

