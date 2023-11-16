Online Poll: How Are You Using AI?

AI abstract

You’ve probably heard both sides of the artificial intelligence (AI) story. AI is bad. AI is good.

But like anything else, AI is just a tool. And, like all tools, it can be used improperly, or it can be used in helpful ways.

So we want to know—Are you using or planning to use AI? And if so, how? What are the ways you are using it to impact your business in a positive way? We’ve designed our latest poll so you can give us multiple answers on how you are using or planning to use AI for your business.

Take part in the latest poll here:

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest  Cleanfax Online Poll regarding post-pandemic attitudes about cleaning.

