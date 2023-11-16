Online Poll: How Are You Using AI?

You’ve probably heard both sides of the artificial intelligence (AI) story. AI is bad. AI is good.

But like anything else, AI is just a tool. And, like all tools, it can be used improperly, or it can be used in helpful ways.

So we want to know—Are you using or planning to use AI? And if so, how? What are the ways you are using it to impact your business in a positive way? We’ve designed our latest poll so you can give us multiple answers on how you are using or planning to use AI for your business.

Take part in the latest poll here:

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.) Writing marketing and sales materials

Creating business plans, objectives, and/or strategies

Assisting with hiring practices

Developing and/or administrating training

Improving your services

Providing better customer service

We don't use nor plan to use AI. View Results

