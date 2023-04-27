Online Poll: Electric-Powered Truckmounts

April 27, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Across the globe, as sustainability becomes a priority for many nations, the movement for electric-powered vehicles has gained momentum. In the United States, the current White House administration economic plan includes a strong focus on the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing.

With so much emphasis on all-things electric and efforts to do away with the use of fossil fuels, what do you foresee for the cleaning and restoration industry? Is this a road that the industry might be heading down? Here at Cleanfax, we’re especially curious about electric-powered truckmounts. Do you see electricpowered truckmounts becoming standard at some future point? Let us know by answering our latest online poll below!

Take part in the latest poll here:

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest  Cleanfax Online Poll regarding the standardization of electric-powered truckmounts.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

Polls

