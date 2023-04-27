Online Poll: Electric-Powered Truckmounts

Across the globe, as sustainability becomes a priority for many nations, the movement for electric-powered vehicles has gained momentum. In the United States, the current White House administration economic plan includes a strong focus on the electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing.

With so much emphasis on all-things electric and efforts to do away with the use of fossil fuels, what do you foresee for the cleaning and restoration industry? Is this a road that the industry might be heading down? Here at Cleanfax, we’re especially curious about electric-powered truckmounts. Do you see electric–powered truckmounts becoming standard at some future point? Let us know by answering our latest online poll below!

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery.

