Online Poll: Does the Homeowners Insurance Crisis Concern You?

Homeowner after the fire

As covered more deeply in the November/December 2023 issue of Cleanfax, parts of the United States are experiencing a combination of extremely high rates on homeowners insurance as well as an exodus of insurance companies that offer policies on homes. Particularly hit have been homeowners in the states of California and Florida.

For the restoration industry, insurance companies not only offer an opportunity for potential new work through leads and connections, but they also allow homeowners to be able to afford restoration work on their homes. What happens to the industry if—or when—that goes away?

So we want to know how this is affecting your restoration business. What’s your own level of concern when it comes to the homeowners insurance crisis? Take part in our latest online poll, so we can learn how you feel about it and what affect the crisis is having on the industry as a whole.

Take part in the latest poll here:

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

