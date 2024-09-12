Once Competitors Michele Mosher Joins Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Houston

September 12, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Michele Mosher

Paul Davis of Greater Houston named Michele Mosher director of commercial accounts as of Sept. 3. With 28 years of experience in commercial construction and commercial property restoration, Mosher’s record in securing large-scale commercial contracts in commercial property management, K-12, colleges, universities, hospitality, and health care is well known in the industry.

Paul Davis of Greater Houston opened their offices in 2016, led by Bob Hillier. The company is among the fastest-growing and highest-revenue franchisees in the Jacksonville-based Paul Davis Restoration North American network.

“We are excited and honored to have Michele join the PDR Team,” Organ said. “Michele and I competed for 20 years, and now we are partners working together at Paul Davis Restoration, a premier brand in the restoration industry. I have experienced just how good she is in her role and look forward to teaming up with her to continue market penetration and revenue growth for our team.”

While Michele will initially focus on the Houston market, she will expand her role to include other markets, including Nashville; Raliegh, North Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia.

“I have always admired Robby and watched him work so professionally in our industry,” Mosher said. “Even though he was a main competitor, it was hard not to like him even then. So now I am thrilled to be able to collaborate with him at Paul Davis, a company I always respected.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Georgia Water & Fire Restoration and Property Medics of Georgia

Georgia Water & Fire Restoration and Property Medics of Georgia to Form New Restoration Services Platform

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Neighborly logo

Neighborly Supports Veterans Franchise Ownership Opportunities

Community Outreach / News
firefighter putting out a building fire

Fire Burns East of Los Angeles, Near Reno

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News / Sustainability
PuroClean

PuroClean Named One of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Awards / Business Management & Operations / News
Samuel Sales

In Memoriam: John Sales Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Business Management & Operations / News / Video
U.S. Department of Labor

Labor Department Updates Policies for Mental Health, Childcare, Cybersecurity & More

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...