Onboarding: The First Step to New Employee Success

So your human resources department did its job. It posted a job opportunity with your company and gathered applications. Then after filtering through them and narrowing it down to a few, the interviews began. And you have made your choice; the offer was accepted. You have a new employee! Your work is done!

Or is it?

One critical task that might need more attention is the company onboarding process. Your new employees will only be effective once they are worked into your company culture and are up to speed on how things operate.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Violand Management Associates founder Chuck Violand outlines what business owners should consider when creating and using a company onboarding process.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

