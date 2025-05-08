How qPCR is Changing Mold Remediation and Estimating

In this episode of Straight Talk, we dive into the powerful role of qPCR (quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction) in modern mold remediation and estimating.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on spore traps or cultures, qPCR tests mold at the DNA level—offering unmatched precision in identifying both viable and non-viable mold species.

We’re joined by a mold remediation expert, Brian Suggs with NWA Mold Inspector, along with ISSA Senior Director Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, and they break down what qPCR is, how it works, and why it’s gaining ground among professionals, estimators, and even insurance adjusters.

Learn how qPCR-based tools like ERMI and HERTSMI-2 are being used in pre- and post-remediation testing, and what this means for documenting contamination and building more accurate scopes of work.

Whether you’re a contractor, consultant, or estimator, this conversation offers critical insight into a cutting-edge technology that could redefine how we assess and handle mold issues.

