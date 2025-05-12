MTSU Plans for Restoration’s Next Generation

If you’ve ever wondered how the restoration industry will attract and train its next wave of leaders, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) is working on an answer—and it might just change everything.

You probably didn’t go to college thinking you’d end up in water mitigation or fire restoration. Most people don’t. And that’s exactly why Dr. Jake Avila, associate professor at MTSU—and a restoration veteran himself—is taking bold steps to launch a Restoration Industry Management degree program at the university.

From the field to the classroom

“I grew up in a restoration business in Southern California,” Avila said. “I spent nearly 20 years in the field before I ever thought about teaching. Then I filled in for a college class one day, and I got hooked. I came home and told my wife, ‘I don’t want to do anything else for the rest of my life.’”

Since then, Avila has made it his mission to bridge the gap between academia and real-world restoration. And he quickly discovered that publishing academic papers wasn’t enough.

“Academic research tends to stay between academics,” he said. “But I wanted to do something that spoke directly to the industry.” That’s why he started conducting targeted studies—on everything from family business dynamics to employee burnout in restoration—and sharing results at industry events.

The response was overwhelming. “People kept coming up to me saying, ‘Thanks for the research, but what are you doing to help bring more people into the industry?’” he said. “That’s when the idea for a degree program started taking shape.”

Why a restoration degree now?

Think about the last job fair you attended—if you even had time to attend one. Now picture this: MTSU hosts 175 construction employers every year, but only one is a restoration company.

“That’s an enormous, missed opportunity,” Avila said. “Restoration companies say they need workers, but they’re not even showing up where the talent is.”

This new program isn’t just about training students—it’s about changing the industry’s visibility. “Young people don’t grow up dreaming of drying out flooded basements,” he joked. “But if we show them the scope of what we do—fire, storm, commercial, catastrophe response—and the business leadership opportunities that come with it, it’s not a hard sell.”

A proven blueprint for success

This isn’t uncharted territory for MTSU. The university launched the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program 25 years ago, and today it’s a national model. “It started with a similar need—industry leaders wanting to build a talent pipeline,” Avila explained. “Now there are five CIM programs across the country, with 100% job placement and some of the highest post-grad salaries on campus.”

What does that mean for restoration? It means there’s a proven template. “We’re not inventing something from scratch,” Avila said. “We’re adapting a successful, scalable framework for a much larger industry.”

While the concrete industry generates an estimated US$119 billion annually, conservative estimates suggest the restoration industry could be twice that size. “And yet, restoration doesn’t have a single dedicated degree program—not one,” Avila said.

The curriculum: Grounded and hands-on

The proposed program will combine general education, construction management, and a specialized six-course sequence in restoration. “We’re talking everything from industry dynamics and insurance basics to estimating, project management, and marketing,” Avila said.

And this won’t be a sit-behind-a-desk degree. Students will be required to complete hands-on internships and earn certifications through RIA, IICRC, and more. “We’re making sure they graduate with more than just a diploma—they’ll have real-world experience and industry credentials.”

An advisory board made up of restoration professionals is helping shape the curriculum to reflect the needs of actual contractors. “This isn’t ivory tower academia,” Avila said. “It’s a program built with the industry, for the industry.”

The investment—and the opportunity

To get this program off the ground, MTSU is seeking $3 million in industry support. The first $1 million will launch the program. The remaining $2 million will go toward student scholarships and industry exposure, helping future students attend conferences and earn certifications that would otherwise be out of reach.

Here’s the kicker: MTSU has agreed to take zero overhead from the funds. “That’s unheard of,” Avila said. “We worked hard to make sure every dollar goes directly toward helping students and building the program.”

A call to action

So, what can you do? First, show up—at career fairs, trade schools, community colleges. Just being there puts restoration on the radar of thousands of young people.

Second, consider supporting the program—financially, as a mentor, or by offering internships. “This initiative isn’t just for Tennessee,” Avila said. “It’s a model that can grow nationwide.”

And finally, if you’re tired of scrambling for qualified hires and watching inexperienced competition flood the market, be part of the solution. Help build a talent pipeline that’s trained, motivated, and ready to lead.

“We have a chance to change the trajectory of this industry,” Avila said. “We just need to get to the table.”

How to help

Learn more by downloading this PDF.

Credit card donations may be made, by clicking here by entering the amount you want to give, clicking the dropdown menu under “What would you like to give to?” and selecting “Other” before typing in “Disaster Restoration” within the “Other” comment box.

Checks may be made Payable to The MTSU Foundation and sent to P.O. Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132 with “Disaster Restoration” in the memo line.

Contact: Dr. Jake Avila, 615-898-5715, or [email protected]