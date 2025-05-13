Training by Day, Poolside by Afternoon—Reserve Your Cruise Cabin Today

May 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
NORMI Cruise 2026

Where would you rather be in early March than soaking up the sun in Aruba, Bonaire, or Curacao … networking with fellow pros, and knocking out your continuing education credits—all while sailing the high seas?

That’s exactly the kind of question Doug Hoffman, executive director of NORMI (the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors), wants you to ask yourself. Because yes, the rumors are true: The most fun, tax-deductible training event of the year is back. And it’s headed to the Caribbean.

From February 28 to March 8, 2026, NORMI, in partnership with Restoration Journeys, invites you to join an unforgettable eight-day Southern Caribbean cruise that blends professional growth with poolside relaxation. With stops at the stunning ABC islands—Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao—you’ll enjoy breathtaking scenery, crystal-clear waters, and daily doses of expert-led training in microbial inspection.

Learn more at: https://restorationjourneys.com or http://events.normi.org

You can also call (303) 469-0306.

