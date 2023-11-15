On America Recycles Day, Remember to Properly Handle Lithium-Ion Batteries

November 15, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Lithium-ion batteries

Today, November 15, 2023, is America Recycles Day, a time set aside to recognize the importance and impact of recycling on the nation’s environment.

In response, the National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) Jim Riley, Interim NWRA president and CEO, said in a statement, “As we celebrate America Recycles Day and approach the holiday season, it is important for everyone to know how to handle the recycling or disposal of lithium-ion batteries properly.”

“It is never safe to dispose of lithium-ion batteries along with your household waste or curbside recycling,” he continued. “These batteries can be damaged easily, leading to rapid combustion causing devastating fires that result in the tragic loss of life and destruction of property.”

Riley concluded, “Lithium-ion batteries are common in mobile devices, cordless tools, electric toothbrushes, and other wireless devices. We appreciate that consumers want to recycle, but we urge them to check with their localities on how to recycle or dispose of lithium-ion batteries in a safe manner where they live.” 

