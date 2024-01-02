What You Might Have Missed in Our November/December 2023 Issue

January 2, 2024Cleanfax Staff
November/December 2023 Cleanfax

As we embark on the new year, the November/December 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business and meet your goals.

This issue features our annual Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands, with all the industry data you need to plan for the year ahead.

Read on to find a discussion of how restoration workers can become community pillars in the aftermath of disaster, as well as a look at commercial carpet maintenance through the years, tips for developing your dream team, the final installment in our series on proper use of temporary containments, and much more.

The November/December 2023 Cleanfax issue includes:

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the November/December 2023 digital magazine in full.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Bryan McMurray

Mold Medics Announces New Brand Leader

New Hires and Appointments / News
Manager with stressed worker

Workplace Concerns to Consider in 2024

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News
Theft

Restoration Business Loses Thousands From Theft Over Holiday Weekend

News
Orlando, Florida

Chem-Dry Announces Opening of New Florida Location

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Chattanooga Choo Choo

Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel Opens After $19M Restoration

News
Dayton, Ohio

First Onsite Acquires DryPatrol

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...