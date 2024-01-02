What You Might Have Missed in Our November/December 2023 Issue

As we embark on the new year, the November/December 2023 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with management, technical, and marking tips to help you optimize your business and meet your goals.

This issue features our annual Carpet and Floor Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report, sponsored by Legend Brands, with all the industry data you need to plan for the year ahead.

Read on to find a discussion of how restoration workers can become community pillars in the aftermath of disaster, as well as a look at commercial carpet maintenance through the years, tips for developing your dream team, the final installment in our series on proper use of temporary containments, and much more.

The November/December 2023 Cleanfax issue includes:

Be sure to check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the November/December 2023 digital magazine in full.