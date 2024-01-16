Northeast Coast Cleaning Up From Historic Flooding

January 16, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Flooding

The Northeastern part of the United States’ coastline was still cleaning up this week after winter storms caused devastating flooding over the weekend, WBTS-CD reports, while bracing for more snow, sleet, and rain scheduled for Tuesday night.

In Massachusetts, coastal communities were dealing with both water and sand that washed up due to powerful high winds and waves. Shops, streets, and homes were all flooded, with at least 20 homes suffering damage.

“I had my hip waders on, and it was up over my knees walking down. Probably about two or three blocks,” resident Chuck Shaw told WBTS-CD.

In Cinnaminson, New Jersey, WPVI-TV reports that the Delaware River rose to a record high of 11.9 feet on Wednesday morning, before the second wave of rain moved through again on Friday. According to resident Volkan Cicek, his home’s basement flooded for the first time in decades.

“I saw a lot of storms, but this was really bad,” said Cicek.

According to WGME-TV, in an effort to turn a disaster into something positive, about a dozen students from Baxter Academy for Technology and Science, a college preparatory high school in Portland, Maine, picked up marine debris that had washed up from the historic storms onto Higgins Beach in nearby Scarborough, intending to recycle what they found to create art sculptures. Their efforts were part of a year-long research project on marine debris.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Winter 2024 Contractor's Corner

The Winter 2024 Issue of Contractor’s Corner Is Now Online

ISSA / News
Golden trophy awards

RIA Announces Industry Awards Call for Entries

Awards / News
NeXus 2024

NeXus 2024 Details Announced

News
24Restore

Cotton Holdings Acquires 24 Restore

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Independent contractor agreement

DOL Announces Final Rule on Worker Employment Status

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
Homeowner after the fire

Online Poll: Does the Homeowners Insurance Crisis Concern You?

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a restoration contractor, does it concern you that some insurance companies are dropping coverage in certain states, such as California and Florida?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...