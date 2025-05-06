Norris Gearhart Honored with RIA’s Marty L. King Lifetime Achievement Award

May 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Norris Gearhart
Norris Gearhart

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) named the Norris Gearhart, First Onsite executive vice president of regulatory business practice for North America, as the recipient of the 2025 Martin L. King Award, the industry’s highest honor recognizing lifetime achievement and extraordinary contributions to the restoration profession.

Since 1986, the Martin L. King Award has been presented annually to an individual who exemplifies the commitment, leadership, and enduring impact of its namesake. Honorees are selected by a distinguished group of past recipients who nominate and vote on candidates based on their long-standing dedication and influence within the restoration industry.

Norris Gearhart’s legacy spans decades of service, education, and leadership. His work has touched nearly every aspect of the profession—from technical training and course development to international outreach and regulatory best practices. A Certified Restorer and longtime advocate for professional advancement, Norris played a pivotal role in launching RIA certifications abroad and has been a speaker, instructor, and contributor to foundational courses such as the Fire Loss Specialist (FLS), Building Science, and Certified Restorer (CR) programs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Norris served as a member of the industry Joint Task Force, helping to develop standards of care for infection control and disinfection. He also chaired the development and launch of the Environmental Risk Specialist (ERS) designation, further advancing education and operational excellence in the field.

“Norris Gearhart is the embodiment of service, leadership, and vision,” said Kristy Cohen, RIA CEO, “His decades of contributions have strengthened not only the RIA, but the global restoration industry. This award is a testament to a lifetime of dedication and a career defined by impact.”

Norris was honored during the RIA’s 2025 International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo in West Palm Beach, Florida

