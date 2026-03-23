NORMI Supports ISSA International Cleaning Week and Advocacy Summit

March 23, 2026Cleanfax Staff
NORMI and ISSA

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) supports ISSA’s International Cleaning Week and the Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., recognizing the essential role of cleaning professionals in protecting public health and strengthening industry standards nationwide.

As part of a strategic alliance with ISSA, NORMI offers a combined membership platform designed to unify resources, elevate training, and foster collaboration between the cleaning and remediation industries. This partnership underscores a shared mission: advancing education, professionalism, and best practices across both sectors.

“Cleaning is not just maintenance—it is the foundation of effective remediation,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI executive director. “Remediation professionals are often called upon to address complex environmental issues, but without proper cleaning knowledge and protocols, even the best remediation efforts can fall short. Our alliance with ISSA ensures that both industries are aligned in training, standards, and purpose.”

International Cleaning Week highlights the vital contributions of cleaning professionals, while the Advocacy Summit brings industry leaders together to promote policies that support health, safety, and workforce development. NORMI recognizes that these initiatives are directly connected to the success of remediation professionals who rely on proper cleaning methodologies to achieve safe and sustainable outcomes.

Through its collaboration with ISSA, NORMI continues to bridge the gap between cleaning and remediation by:

  • Providing cross-industry training and certification programs.
  • Promoting standardized protocols that integrate cleaning and remediation best practices.
  • Supporting workforce development with comprehensive educational resources.
  • Encouraging joint membership to maximize value and industry impact.

“Together, we are building a stronger, more informed workforce,” Hoffman added. “By combining the expertise of ISSA’s cleaning professionals with NORMI’s remediation specialists, we create a unified approach to indoor environmental health.”

NORMI encourages industry professionals to participate in International Cleaning Week and explore the benefits of dual membership to enhance their knowledge, expand their services, and contribute to a healthier built environment.

For more information about NORMI and its partnership with ISSA, visit join.normi.org.

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

International Cleaning Week 2026

International Cleaning Week Highlights Cleaning’s Role in Public Health

ISSA / News
hiring manager

Most Hiring Managers Plan to Hire This Year

Labor / News
InClean 2026

ISSA’s INCLEAN February/March/April Edition is Now Online

ISSA / News
2-IICRC-standards

IICRC Standards Available for Second Limited Public Review

News
ISSA VEO 2026

Second Annual ISSA VEO Conference Goes to Dallas

ISSA
Survey

Participate in the 2026 Restoration Benchmarking Survey

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Do you expect pest activity to be a major cleaning issue this spring?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...