NORMI Supports ISSA International Cleaning Week and Advocacy Summit

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) supports ISSA’s International Cleaning Week and the Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., recognizing the essential role of cleaning professionals in protecting public health and strengthening industry standards nationwide.

As part of a strategic alliance with ISSA, NORMI offers a combined membership platform designed to unify resources, elevate training, and foster collaboration between the cleaning and remediation industries. This partnership underscores a shared mission: advancing education, professionalism, and best practices across both sectors.

“Cleaning is not just maintenance—it is the foundation of effective remediation,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI executive director. “Remediation professionals are often called upon to address complex environmental issues, but without proper cleaning knowledge and protocols, even the best remediation efforts can fall short. Our alliance with ISSA ensures that both industries are aligned in training, standards, and purpose.”

International Cleaning Week highlights the vital contributions of cleaning professionals, while the Advocacy Summit brings industry leaders together to promote policies that support health, safety, and workforce development. NORMI recognizes that these initiatives are directly connected to the success of remediation professionals who rely on proper cleaning methodologies to achieve safe and sustainable outcomes.

Through its collaboration with ISSA, NORMI continues to bridge the gap between cleaning and remediation by:

Providing cross-industry training and certification programs.

Promoting standardized protocols that integrate cleaning and remediation best practices.

Supporting workforce development with comprehensive educational resources.

Encouraging joint membership to maximize value and industry impact.

“Together, we are building a stronger, more informed workforce,” Hoffman added. “By combining the expertise of ISSA’s cleaning professionals with NORMI’s remediation specialists, we create a unified approach to indoor environmental health.”

NORMI encourages industry professionals to participate in International Cleaning Week and explore the benefits of dual membership to enhance their knowledge, expand their services, and contribute to a healthier built environment.

For more information about NORMI and its partnership with ISSA, visit join.normi.org.