International Cleaning Week Highlights Cleaning’s Role in Public Health

This week, ISSA, the Association for Cleaning and Facility Solutions, is celebrating the sixth annual International Cleaning Week (ICW). To date, more than 23 states and the U.S. House of Representatives have proclaimed March 23-28 Cleaning Week.

This week serves as a celebration of the essential front-line cleaning workers, the value of clean, and the important role the industry plays in keeping spaces healthy and clean. Additionally, the week culminates in bringing together leaders, advocates, and stakeholders to Washington, D.C., for policy briefings, advocacy training, and direct engagement with key decision-makers in Congress and the administration.

“International Cleaning Week is a powerful reflection of the global impact of the cleaning and restoration industry—and a defining moment to bring that impact to the nation’s capital,” said ISSA Executive Director Kim Althoff. “As ISSA convenes leaders, innovators, and policymakers, we are elevating the vital role our industry and members play in protecting public health, strengthening economies, and advancing safe, sustainable environments worldwide.”

This weeklong event celebrates the vital work of cleaning professionals, advances industry advocacy, and recognizes exemplary organizations and teams through a series of signature celebrations, including:

The ISSA Clean Advocacy Summit – ISSA will gather 140-plus members and industry leaders from across the country representing the full cleaning value chain—from manufacturers and distributors to service providers. The summit provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to engage with policymakers and advance the interests of the cleaning and facility solutions industry.

– ISSA will gather 140-plus members and industry leaders from across the country representing the full cleaning value chain—from manufacturers and distributors to service providers. The summit provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to engage with policymakers and advance the interests of the cleaning and facility solutions industry. Spotless Spaces Competition – The second annual Spotless Spaces Competition, sponsored by Tork, an Essity Brand, spotlights facility management teams and cleaning professionals who are create and maintain safe, healthy, clean, and accessible spaces for everyone. This year’s competition recognizes three award winners internationally.

– The second annual Spotless Spaces Competition, sponsored by Tork, an Essity Brand, spotlights facility management teams and cleaning professionals who are create and maintain safe, healthy, clean, and accessible spaces for everyone. This year’s competition recognizes three award winners internationally. The Inaugural ICW Awards Dinner– Honoring Spotless Spaces Competition winners, outstanding industry advocates, policymakers, and up-and-coming industry leaders, this high-profile event provides unparalleled networking and recognition opportunities.

For more information about International Cleaning Week and to download the partnership toolkit to promote the event, visit issa.com/icw.