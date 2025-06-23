NORMI™ Launches Medical Advisory Board to Support Safer Military Housing Environments

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) recently created a Medical Advisory Board, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing protocols used in mold assessment and remediation—especially in housing environments occupied by military personnel and their families.

The board is led by Dr. Andrew Heyman, MD, an expert in environmental medicine and mold-related illness and Medical Director of Integrative Medicine at The George Washington University. This initiative will directly support health-driven indoor air quality (IAQ) strategies across both on-base and privatized off-base housing, where persistent mold and water damage issues have impacted service member readiness, health, and morale.

Mission-Focused: Protecting the Force and Their Families

Mold-related illnesses and poor indoor air quality have become a growing concern across various Department of Defense (DoD) housing portfolios. The NORMI Medical Advisory Board, which includes nationally recognized medical professionals, is working to align the remediation industry with healthcare-informed practices—ensuring that mold issues are not only removed but remediated to a health-protective standard.

NORMI’s flagship solution, the Level Four Protocol, is already being taught nationwide. It is now formally endorsed by the board as the leading process for restoring indoor environments—particularly for sensitive individuals suffering from conditions such as asthma, allergies, inflammation, and other mold-related illnesses.

“Environmental illness among our military families is a national readiness issue,” Dr. Heyman said. “We cannot ask service members to deploy while their families are falling ill in their own homes. Patients are being treated for mold-related illnesses while still exposed to the source. The Level Four Protocol finally gives remediation professionals a clear path forward. The NORMI™ Medical Advisory Board has reviewed the NORMI™ level 4 protocol and validates it as implemented by the NORMI™ trademarked NCRSI™ (Certified Remediation for Sensitized Individuals) professional, as medically sound remediation and offers a superior alternative to the industry standard which often fails the needs of sensitized patients.”

Backed by Science. Delivered with Precision.

The NORMI Medical Advisory Board includes:

Dr. Andrew Heyman, MD – Environmental Illness & Integrative Medicine

– Environmental Illness & Integrative Medicine Dr. Ross, MD – Neuropsychiatry Specialist

– Neuropsychiatry Specialist Jim LaValle, RPh – Clinical Pharmacist, Metabolic Health Expert

– Clinical Pharmacist, Metabolic Health Expert Ray Solano, RPh – Functional Pharmacy Leader

– Functional Pharmacy Leader Allison Remy, PA-C – Physician Assistant, Environmental Health Advocate

Together, they are bridging the gap between remediation professionals and healthcare providers to ensure that homes are not just visibly clean, but biologically safe.

Level Four Protocol: A Standard Built for Readiness

NORMI’s Level Four Protocol adheres to the IICRC S-520 Standard of Care while going several steps further. It provides a roadmap for:

Assessing mold in homes where occupants are experiencing chronic symptoms

Ensuring proper containment, cleaning, and decontamination

Restoring environments to a state that promotes wellness and occupant safety

This approach is ideal for military families with young children, elderly dependents, or service members with pre-existing health vulnerabilities.

Find Certified Professionals Nationwide

The NORMI Pro Locator offers a reliable way for military housing providers and DoD contractors to find certified, vetted professionals trained in health-based remediation. Visit NORMIPRO.com

NORMI is prepared to support DOD-wide implementation of safer, smarter remediation strategies—from initial IAQ assessments to post-remediation verification.