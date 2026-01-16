NORMI Applauds the MOLD Act as a Transformational Shift for the Mold and Remediation Industry

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) welcomes the growing momentum behind the Military Occupancy Living Defense (MOLD) Act, recognizing it as a landmark step toward improving public health, advancing building science, and establishing consistency across the mold assessment and remediation industry. While the full magnitude of the Act’s impact may be difficult to measure today, its implications signal a profound and lasting change in how indoor environmental hazards are addressed nationwide.

“The MOLD Act represents a true paradigm shift,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI CEO. “It moves our industry away from fragmented and inconsistent approaches and toward standardized, science-based protocols that can be measured, verified, and sustained. This is precisely the direction NORMI has been preparing for.”

Central to this shift is the industry-wide movement toward standardized assessments, sanitization, and remediation protocols; strengthening best practices aligned with recognized standards such as ANSI/IICRC S-520; and relying on science as the foundation for establishing and evolving those standards. The MOLD Act also encourages collaboration over competition, reinforces building science as the core of professional education, and emphasizes the importance of measuring outcomes and monitoring post-project environments to ensure cleaner, safer, and healthier spaces over time.

NORMI has long championed these principles through its Professional Practices, including the NORMI Level 4 Protocol for Assessment and Remediation, which provides a comprehensive, systematic framework for addressing mold and moisture issues from initial evaluation through post-remediation verification. These protocols are designed to support consistent application of best practices while remaining adaptable to real-world building conditions.

In addition, NORMI’s commitment to health-centered, science-driven work is reinforced by its Medical Advisory Board, chaired by Dr. Andrew Heyman. This board provides medical oversight and guidance to ensure that NORMI protocols align with current medical and public-health understanding. As a result, NORMI members who adhere to established Professional Practices are authorized to reference their work as following “medically-sound practices,” reflecting the integration of medical insight with building and environmental science.

“The convergence of legislation, building science, and medical guidance marks a turning point for our profession,” Hoffman added. “The MOLD Act validates the direction we’ve been moving—cooperation, accountability, and outcomes that protect both buildings and the people who occupy them. NORMI and its members are ready to lead in this new era.”