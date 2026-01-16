NORMI Applauds the MOLD Act as a Transformational Shift for the Mold and Remediation Industry

January 16, 2026Cleanfax Staff
NORMI

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) welcomes the growing momentum behind the Military Occupancy Living Defense (MOLD) Act, recognizing it as a landmark step toward improving public health, advancing building science, and establishing consistency across the mold assessment and remediation industry. While the full magnitude of the Act’s impact may be difficult to measure today, its implications signal a profound and lasting change in how indoor environmental hazards are addressed nationwide.

“The MOLD Act represents a true paradigm shift,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI CEO. “It moves our industry away from fragmented and inconsistent approaches and toward standardized, science-based protocols that can be measured, verified, and sustained. This is precisely the direction NORMI has been preparing for.”

Central to this shift is the industry-wide movement toward standardized assessments, sanitization, and remediation protocols; strengthening best practices aligned with recognized standards such as ANSI/IICRC S-520; and relying on science as the foundation for establishing and evolving those standards. The MOLD Act also encourages collaboration over competition, reinforces building science as the core of professional education, and emphasizes the importance of measuring outcomes and monitoring post-project environments to ensure cleaner, safer, and healthier spaces over time.

NORMI has long championed these principles through its Professional Practices, including the NORMI Level 4 Protocol for Assessment and Remediation, which provides a comprehensive, systematic framework for addressing mold and moisture issues from initial evaluation through post-remediation verification. These protocols are designed to support consistent application of best practices while remaining adaptable to real-world building conditions.

In addition, NORMI’s commitment to health-centered, science-driven work is reinforced by its Medical Advisory Board, chaired by Dr. Andrew Heyman. This board provides medical oversight and guidance to ensure that NORMI protocols align with current medical and public-health understanding. As a result, NORMI members who adhere to established Professional Practices are authorized to reference their work as following “medically-sound practices,” reflecting the integration of medical insight with building and environmental science.

“The convergence of legislation, building science, and medical guidance marks a turning point for our profession,” Hoffman added. “The MOLD Act validates the direction we’ve been moving—cooperation, accountability, and outcomes that protect both buildings and the people who occupy them. NORMI and its members are ready to lead in this new era.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

MOLD Act

New Senate Bill Takes a Hard Look at Mold

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Video
Washington D.C.

New MOLD Act Strengthens Health & Safety Standards for Military Housing

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
IICRC

New Military Housing Bill Puts IICRC’s Certifications and Mold Standard Front and Center

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
Albi

Built In Honors Albi in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

Awards / News / Products & Technologies
Neighborly logo

All 19 Neighborly®Brands Earn Spots on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500® for Second Consecutive Year

News
Agentech

PuroClean Deploys Agentech to Enhance Claims Compliance

News / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...