NORMI and InterNACHI Partner on Mold Training and Home Inspections

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI) and the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) entered into an alliance to focus on mold education and assessment within the home inspection industry, effective immediately.

As part of the agreement, NORMI will serve as InterNACHI’s exclusive mold training provider. InterNACHI will also be recognized as the NORMI-endorsed home inspector trade association. The goal is straightforward: give home inspectors a reliable way to receive proper mold assessment training through an established education provider.

InterNACHI, founded by Nick Gromicko, represents more than 100,000 home inspectors worldwide. Through the partnership, members will be able to enroll in NORMI’s mold education programs, including training that leads to the NORMI Certified Mold Assessor (NORMI CMA) credential. This training supports inspectors who want to add mold assessment services and need credentials in states that require licensing.

“We see this alliance as a major step forward for consumer protection and professional credibility,” said Doug Hoffman, NORMI executive director. “By combining InterNACHI’s reach with NORMI’s depth of scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise, we are creating a clear pathway for inspectors to expand their services responsibly and compliantly.”

InterNACHI members who participate in NORMI training will receive discounted tuition and access to NORMI’s technical materials, protocols, and reference resources. These materials are intended to support inspectors during training and later in the field.

“This exclusive partnership allows us to work together developing guidelines for the MOLD (Military Occupancy Living Defense Act), in support of the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), and gives our inspectors access to the gold standard in mold and indoor environmental training,” Gromicko said.

Demand for qualified mold assessors continues to grow as homeowners, buyers, and regulators pay closer attention to indoor air quality and environmental health concerns. Both organizations said the partnership is a practical response to those changes.

NORMI and InterNACHI said the agreement is expected to benefit inspectors, remediators, regulators, and consumers by improving access to consistent mold education and clearer standards.