Nonresidential Construction Spending Decreases in May, First Time in Nearly a Year

July 6, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Construction worker

National nonresidential construction spending decreased 0.2% in May, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of data published recently by the U.S. Census Bureau. On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, nonresidential spending totaled $1.06 trillion.

Spending declined on a monthly basis in nine of the 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private nonresidential spending fell 0.3%, while public nonresidential construction spending increased 0.1% in May.

“Nonresidential construction spending declined in May, ending a streak of 11 consecutive monthly increases,” said ABC chief economist Anirban Basu. “While spending is up more than 17% over that span, manufacturing-related construction has accounted for the majority of that increase. Excluding the manufacturing segment, nonresidential construction spending is barely outpacing inflation, up just 6% over the past year.”

“Contractors remain relatively upbeat, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, and ongoing strength in manufacturing and publicly financed segments justifies that confidence,” Basu continued. “Unfortunately, conditions may prove challenging in other segments over the next few quarters. Interest rates remain elevated and are likely to rise at least once more over the second half of 2023, exacerbating already tight credit conditions and ultimately limiting construction activity.”

Visit abc.org/economics for the Construction Backlog Indicator and Construction Confidence Index, plus analysis of spending, employment, job openings and the Producer Price Index.

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Restoration Strategies

Register Now for Restoration Strategies!

News
End of COVID-19 pandemic

Online Poll: Post-Pandemic Attitudes About Cleaning

Business Management & Operations / News
NORMI logo

NORMI/HIASF Form Training Alliance

News
IICRC logo

IICRC Seeks Input on HVAC Standard

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Water Damage Restoration
Austin

Joey Coleman to Keynote The Collective23

News
ISSA Show North America 2023

2023 Innovation Awards Program Opens Call for Submissions

Awards / ISSA / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...