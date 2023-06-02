Nominations Now Open for IICRC Hall of Fame 2023

June 2, 2023Cleanfax Staff
IICRC logo

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened up nominations for its IICRC Hall of Fame Award for 2023. 

Nominations are being accepted from now until June 30, 2023. All nominees must meet the following criteria:

  • Must have at least 25 consecutive years in the inspection, cleaning, or restoration industries
  • Must be a current or former IICRC registrant
  • Must be verified through the IICRC database for history of certification
  • Must have had an undeniable impact on IICRC (can be, but not limited to a product innovator or technique creator)
  • Must not currently be paid staff or consultants
  • Cannot be a current or recent board or staff member or consultant (minimum of five years since end of service).

You cannot nominate yourself. However, posthumous nominations are being accepted. 

Click here to submit a nomination.

