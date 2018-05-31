NORTHBROOK, IL — Every year restoration professionals step up and take part in our annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report. With the answers they provide, we at Cleanfax are able to provide the industry members with data to help better their businesses and keep things running smoothly. For instance, take the information in the following infographic, which shows where those in the restoration industry buy the majority of their restoration products, whether equipment, tools, chemicals, or other. Where do you buy your products? Do they reflect this data?

And keep an eye out for the results of the 2018 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, which will appear in print and online in the July 2018 issue of Cleanfax.