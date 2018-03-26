DENVER — Rug Summit 12 has announced it has officially started taking registrations for its next event, scheduled for October 17-18 in Denver.
The popular two-day business building workshop will use the Robert Mann Rugs new Denver facility as the host location, with a program to provide industry-specific workshops to help business owners better manage and grow their rug cleaning operations.
This event will be combined back-to-back with the Association of Rug Cleaning Specialists (ARCS) In-Plant Rug Cleaning Course, a hands-on Skills Day, and a full day of opportunity to get to work side-by-side with Robert Mann.
The two-day Rug Summit will combine presentations and panel discussions on everything from cutting-edge cleaning techniques to business, marketing, and internet strategies. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and industry experts.
Rug Summit 12 officially launches at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, with registration and complimentary coffee. Then attendees get right to work with the first presentation at 8:45 a.m.
For agenda details, use this link.
Presenters for this event include:
- Robert Mann, Robert Mann Rugs
- Jeff Cross, executive editor, Cleanfax
- Chuck Violand, Violand Management Associates
- Tim Miller, Local Search Essentials
- Randy Hyde, Renaissance Oriental Rug Cleaning
- Dennis Grieve, Key Merchant Services
- Agnes Zsednai and Steve Bakker, The WoolSafe Organisation
For complete information, and to register for this event online, follow this link.