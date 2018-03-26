DENVER — Rug Summit 12 has announced it has officially started taking registrations for its next event, scheduled for October 17-18 in Denver.

The popular two-day business building workshop will use the Robert Mann Rugs new Denver facility as the host location, with a program to provide industry-specific workshops to help business owners better manage and grow their rug cleaning operations.

This event will be combined back-to-back with the Association of Rug Cleaning Specialists (ARCS) In-Plant Rug Cleaning Course, a hands-on Skills Day, and a full day of opportunity to get to work side-by-side with Robert Mann.

The two-day Rug Summit will combine presentations and panel discussions on everything from cutting-edge cleaning techniques to business, marketing, and internet strategies. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and industry experts.

Rug Summit 12 officially launches at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, with registration and complimentary coffee. Then attendees get right to work with the first presentation at 8:45 a.m.

For agenda details, use this link.

Presenters for this event include:

Robert Mann, Robert Mann Rugs

Jeff Cross, executive editor, Cleanfax

Chuck Violand, Violand Management Associates

Tim Miller, Local Search Essentials

Randy Hyde, Renaissance Oriental Rug Cleaning

Dennis Grieve, Key Merchant Services

Agnes Zsednai and Steve Bakker, The WoolSafe Organisation

For complete information, and to register for this event online, follow this link.