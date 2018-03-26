DENVER — Rug Summit 12 has announced it has officially started taking registrations for its next event, scheduled for October 17-18 in Denver.

The popular two-day business building workshop will use the Robert Mann Rugs new Denver facility as the host location, with a program to provide industry-specific workshops to help business owners better manage and grow their rug cleaning operations.

This event will be combined back-to-back with the Association of Rug Cleaning Specialists (ARCS) In-Plant Rug Cleaning Course, a hands-on Skills Day, and a full day of opportunity to get to work side-by-side with Robert Mann.

The two-day Rug Summit will combine presentations and panel discussions on everything from cutting-edge cleaning techniques to business, marketing, and internet strategies. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and industry experts.

Rug Summit 12 officially launches at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, with registration and complimentary coffee. Then attendees get right to work with the first presentation at 8:45 a.m.

For agenda details, use this link.

Presenters for this event include:

  • Robert Mann, Robert Mann Rugs
  • Jeff Cross, executive editor, Cleanfax
  • Chuck Violand, Violand Management Associates
  • Tim Miller, Local Search Essentials
  • Randy Hyde, Renaissance Oriental Rug Cleaning
  • Dennis Grieve, Key Merchant Services
  • Agnes Zsednai and Steve Bakker, The WoolSafe Organisation

For complete information, and to register for this event online, follow this link.