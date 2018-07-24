News

Restoration Franchising Versus Not Franchising (Infographic)

The data in this infographic offers some insight into the differences in restoration franchising versus not franchising straight from the 2018 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report's data.

NORTHBROOK, IL — More and more restoration companies are switching to a franchise model. At the same time, many in the industry continue to be skeptical of franchise companies. So we at Cleanfax thought it would be helpful to compare data from our 2018 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report submitted by franchised restoration companies and non-franchised restoration companies. The data in the following infographic offers some insight into the differences in restoration franchising versus not franchising.

The data and statistics are in and tabulated, ready for your analysis. Each July, Cleanfax compiles its annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report. It’s a service provided to the disaster restoration industry and provides information successful company owners and entrepreneurs need to analyze their own business practices and make critical business decisions.

If you like numbers, data, and statistics, and how they can help you grow your company, you will enjoy the information in our Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, available for review and download.

About the Author Amanda Hosey

Amanda Hosey is associate editor for Cleanfax. She has worked in the editing and publishing field for more than five years. Hosey holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s in creative writing. She can be reached at (205)530-4775 or AmandaCHosey@gmail.com.

