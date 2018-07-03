The data and statistics are in and tabulated, ready for your analysis. Each July, Cleanfax compiles its annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report. It’s a service provided to the disaster restoration industry and provides information successful company owners and entrepreneurs need to analyze their own business practices and make critical business decisions.

If you like numbers, data, and statistics, and how they can help you grow your company, you will enjoy the information here.

About this report: The data in this survey is based on results from restoration contractors responding to invitations to participate in the survey.

View the report by scrolling, or go to the bottom of this page to download the complete results from the 2018 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report.

Click the preview below to view or download the complete results from the 2018 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report.