The data and statistics are in and tabulated, ready for your analysis. Each July, Cleanfax compiles its annual Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report. It’s a service provided to the disaster restoration industry and provides information successful company owners and entrepreneurs need to analyze their own business practices and make critical business decisions.
If you like numbers, data, and statistics, and how they can help you grow your company, you will enjoy the information here.
About this report: The data in this survey is based on results from restoration contractors responding to invitations to participate in the survey.
The data in this survey is based on results from restoration contractors responding to invitations to participate in the survey.
Restoration company ownership is substantial in the 11-40 year span, indicating a mature segment of entrepreneurs engaged in disaster restoration.
Despite support from a typical franchise business model system, most business owners run independently.
While nearly 25% of respondents started their companies with less than a $20,000 investment, 19% had a hefty price tag of more than $100,000.
The #1 challenge dictates the #2 challenge. It takes a quality staff, one that sticks around, to maintain margins and create a profitable company.
More than one-third of the industry engages in mobile restoration efforts, also known as “storm chasing.”
It’s not surprising that water damage restoration easily tops the list as the most profitable service, with 61% of respondents seeing higher margins with mitigation efforts compared to mold, fire/smoke, biohazard, and other services.
Restoration business owners must have patience. One fourth of them suffers up to two months of insurance payment delays, while another 12% waits more than eight weeks.
Biohazard cleanup tops the list as the highest charge per man hour, nearly $60 more than water damage restoration services.
The big winner for lead generation is referrals. Social media edged out adjuster/insurance agent relations for the #2 spot.
A Cleanfax poll indicates most restorers have roots in the carpet cleaning industry, which is why carpet/rug cleaning is the #1 additional service offered by most.
One goal of companies is finding honest employees, which is why 72% require criminal background checks. Only about half demand drug screening.
When you find good workers, you want them to stick around, but nearly 40% leave after less than three years.
