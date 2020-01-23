WACO, Texas—January 23, 2020— Restoration 1 ranked number 167 in Entrepreneur magazine’s 41st annual Franchise 500, making the list of top U.S. franchises for the eighth consecutive year. The annual Franchise 500 has become a competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Restoration 1’s position on the ranking demonstrates its strength as a franchise opportunity when compared to other top franchises in the country.

“It’s an honor to be named once again in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “Our team works endlessly to position Restoration 1 as a leader in our industry and a leader in franchising. We’ve reached milestone growth year after year and our franchisees continue to serve communities around the country. I look forward to what’s to come for this brand in 2020.”

Some key evaluation factors for the Franchise 500 ranking include franchise costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

“The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now,” said Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. “They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand that’s ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they’re forward-thinking, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers’ needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that’s what a franchise must do to thrive.”

To view Restoration 1 in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are nearly 300 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next three years. Restoration 1 has earned numerous rankings from Entrepreneur and is featured in “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” by franchise expert Dr. John Hayes. For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.