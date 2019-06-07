TAMARAC, FL — June 7, 2019 — PuroClean’s 24th annual franchise convention kicked off this week with record-breaking attendance. Nearly 140 individual owners of PuroClean restoration franchises across the country gathered in Detroit, alongside members of the PuroClean corporate team, for five days of continuing education, networking, and festivities. Convention sessions included workshops designed to help franchise owners improve their profitability and engagement.

“We are overwhelmed by the franchise owner turnout at this year’s convention and feel honored to have the opportunity to showcase our city to the community of people that continues to help grow PuroClean into a world-class brand,” said Mark W. Davis, chairman and CEO of PuroClean. “When Vice Chairman Frank Torre and I bought PuroClean in 2015, we had dreams of one day sharing our hometown of Detroit with the company. It’s humbling to be able to boost our local economy by hosting our largest-ever convention in the city that has shaped so much of our lives and careers.”

On Sunday, June 2, following a welcome luncheon and vendor expo during the day, attendees gathered on the Ovation Yacht for a cruise along the Detroit River, which kicked off with remarks by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and PuroClean President & COO Steve White. Duggan welcomed the PuroClean family to the Motor City and commended the impact PuroClean and its partner company, Signal Restoration Services, have had on the city.

On Monday, June 3, franchise owners participated in training sessions covering topics such as office administration, sales, and production. Franchise owners Becky Edgren, Moraine, OH; Emily Perkins, Greenville, SC; and Dawn Erickson, Charleston, SC led the 9th annual PuroWomen Growth Group meeting, empowering more than 50 attendees with tips, tricks, and tools for driving local business and enhancing their bottom line. This group is a valuable resource of support dedicated to the company’s female franchise owners and their team members. The evening ended with a strategic partner expo party and reception dinner.

“It is a treat to welcome my extended PuroClean family into the great state of Michigan, my home state, and to see so much wonderful engagement taking place as our servant leaders work to reach their full potential,” said White. “I look forward to the rest of the week with our largest group ever, working to cultivate relationships and send our franchise owners home with a renewed sense of motivation and commitment to providing relentless customer service.”

Each year, PuroClean performs thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada, providing restoration services from common household mishaps to large-scale disasters. For more information visit www.puroclean.com; for franchise information, visit www.puroclean.com/franchise.