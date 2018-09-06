LAS VEGAS — September 6, 2018 — Industry newcomer John Province was chosen to receive the 2018 Ralph Bloss Award Thursday evening at The Experience pool party and reception, and long-time Shaw Industries Product Care Representative Cindy Boland won the first-ever Experience Icon Award.

Province was honored for his commitment to his community, evident in his many acts of kindness and community involvement. Province and his wife, Brittney, started their company, JBP Carpet Cleaning, in 2015 in Greeley, CO. In the many hours Province spends traveling between jobsites, he is known for stopping to help people with broken-down cars on the side of the road. He uses his EMT training to stop at accident sites and provide assistance until help arrives. In June of this year, his habit of stopping to help saved a baby’s life when Province pulled over to find a distraught mother holding her unconscious one-year-old who had passed out in the car. Province provided CPR until the paramedics arrived and the child was revived.

Province can also be found helping his community during bad weather events. During a winter storm in 2015, Province spent the day driving around Greeley helping people who were stuck in the snow. When a rainstorm in the spring of 2017 flooded a major intersection, Province stopped to direct traffic safely across the median until police arrived.

Province and his wife also volunteer with Project 31:25, an organization in Fort Collins, CO, dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse. With the support of volunteers, Project 31:25 provides education, counseling, and resources to help victims end abusive relationships and heal from trauma.

The Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award “honors members of the cleaning and restoration industry whose compassion, self-sacrifice, leadership and creativity produce significant and outstanding benefits for mankind,” said Doyle Bloss. The award, given in memory of the late Ralph Bloss, is sponsored by Cleanfax and presented annually at The Experience Convention and Trade Show. Click here for more information about the award. The Bloss family congratulated Province on winning the award and stated that his “example of a family-owned carpet cleaning company doing everything it can to make the community a better place is exactly what our husband/father was all about.”

See Province win presented his award below:

Cindy Boland, a long-time friend to the cleaning and restoration industry received the very first Experience Icon Award. The award was presented by Larry Cooper of The Experience. After Boland was called to the stage, a Las Vegas performer came to the stage to perform a rendition of “My Way” by Frank Sinatra with the substituted lyrics “she did it her way,” much to the crowd’s delight.