The nomination period is now open for the 2018 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award, which is awarded each year to a cleaning or restoration pro who demonstrates the inspiring charitable practices of the late beloved industry member Ralph Bloss. Nominations close August 15.

Basic information

The Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award “honors members of the cleaning and restoration industry whose compassion, self-sacrifice, leadership and creativity produce significant and outstanding benefits for mankind,” said Doyle Bloss, Ralph’s son. “The award may be presented to any member of the cleaning and restoration industry, who is nominated by another member of the industry.”

Only other members of the industry may nominate another member of the industry for the award. This is not an award simply recognizing achievement within the industry, but rather nominees should be involved in humanitarian efforts within his or her community and with other cleaning and restoration professionals.

The award is sponsored by Cleanfax and presented at The Experience Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas each year, though the winner does not have to be present to win.

History

Click play to see former winners Barry Costa and Tryna Gordon Cooper discuss Ralph Bloss’ legacy.

The Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award, which honors the memory of 32-year industry veteran, Steam Way International owner and recognized industry leader Ralph Bloss. Bloss was known throughout the industry for his efforts to improve the professionalism and educational focus of the cleaning and restoration industry, including recognition in 2001 by the IICRC for his lifetime of contributions to the industry.

While Bloss was known by professionals worldwide for his industry efforts, he was also known and respected for his charitable contributions to his and other communities. Bloss served on the board of directors or as an advisor to Colorado Christian Service Camp, Revival Fires Ministries and Front Range Evangelistic Organization as well as served as an elder in his churches and was founding elder at the Christian Church of Estes Park in Estes Park, Colorado.*

The 2017 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award winner was Nick Paolella, the founder of Jon-Don.

Previous winners include:

Nick Paolella, Jon-Don

Larry and Tryna Cooper, Meetings & Events/The Experience

Steve Toburen, Jon-Don

Rich Piltch, ARS Restoration Specialists

Randall Linton, Interior Care Services

Neil Atkinson, Chase Carpet Care

Karl Bohr, Sr., Best Karpet Klean

John and Lora Olson, Superior Cleaning Supplies

Gary Gilman, Steammaster Restoration and Cleaning

Craig Kersemeier, KTech Cleaning and Restoration

Cary Adler, Four-Star Cleaning and Restoration

Bob Bonwell, Advantage Restoration

Barry Costa, The Costa Group Inc. Tom Hill, T. Hill & Associates

Al Bradham, Carpet Care Services

Bill Yeadon, Jon-Don

Rob Hanks, Bridgepoint

Nomination and selection

Those interested in nominating an industry peer for the Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award may do so using the form below (it will be submitted online automatically).

All nominations must be submitted by August 15.

Finalists for the award will be chosen through a review and research conducted by the selection committee, which is composed of:

Jennifer Wilkinson, Meeting and Events,

Doyle Bloss, HydraMaster,

Jeff Cross, Cleanfax magazine,

All past recipients.

