NORTHBROOK, IL — July 19, 2018 — The ISSA Show North America 2018 is fast approaching, and as we get closer, exciting announcements are released.

This year’s show will feature the all-new Pressure Washing Pavilion, which will highlight tools and processes key to pressure washing, a recently growing add-on service for the cleaning and restoration industry. Visit cleanfax.com/pressure-washers for a recent article on adding pressure washing services.

Below, find an infographic with more information on pressure washer uses and the Pressure Washing Pavilion:

To register for the ISSA Show 2018, visit show.issa.com.

To see the Pressure Washing Pavilion, as well as other pavilions and exhibitors, visit the ISSA Show 2018 floor map online.

For ISSA Show 2018 presentations, visit show.issa.com/schedule.