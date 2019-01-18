NORTHBROOK, IL — January 17, 2019 — In today’s ever more digital world, paper is becoming a thing of the past. You can go paperless when it comes to paying your bills, reading the newspaper, even filing your tax returns, but what about in your business? Have you gone paperless there?

That’s precisely our query in our latest Cleanfax Online Poll. Has your company gone paperless in job documentation? This question came to us during the opening session of the recent Next Gear Solutions Connect conference. If you haven’t gone paperless yet, are you considering it? Do you plan to soon? Let us know below!

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding paperless job documentation.

