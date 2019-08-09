NORTHBROOK, IL—August 9, 2019—Last month we covered an NPR story about the rise of non-compete agreements for blue-collar workers. Non-compete clauses are common for many white-collar professionals, but as the labor market has gotten more competitive, non-competes are on the rise for blue-collar workers as well.

That’s precisely our query in our latest Cleanfax Online Poll. Do you require your employees to sign non-compete agreements? Have you considered it? Are you firmly against it? Let us know below!

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding non-compete agreements.

Take part in the latest poll here:

Do you require employees to sign non-compete agreements? Yes.

No and will not

No but might add

N/A View Results

Loading ... Loading ...