According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of August 12, 2022, there were 11,177 total confirmed monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases in America. With this number continuing to steadily rise, many cleaning professionals are beginning to see a need to change and refine their cleaning and disinfection protocols. Fearing another outbreak comparable to COVID-19, these leaders are taking extra time and effort to ensure their daily cleaning and disinfection processes are sufficient, comprehensive, and specific to the ways in which monkeypox is spread. However, are these precautions truly necessary—or being implemented by the majority of the industry for that matter?

To answer this question, we at Cleanfax have created the latest Cleanfax Online Poll. Does your team find your current cleaning and disinfection processes sufficient, do you see value in enhancing these protocols, or do you think monkeypox isn’t worth the ‘hullabaloo?’ Let us know below!

