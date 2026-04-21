Fortify Restoration Acquires Beach Contracting

April 21, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, acquired Beach Contracting, a provider of structural restoration services in South Florida. This transaction marks Fortify’s first add-on acquisition since the platform’s launch, in July 2025, and represents a significant step in expanding its presence and density in its core market.

Founded in 2006 by Justin Zisquit and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, Beach Contracting specializes in concrete restoration, painting, and waterproofing for high-rise condominiums, hotels, and other commercial properties. The company has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability, supported by long-standing relationships with blue-chip customers and leading engineering firms across the region.

“We are excited to welcome Justin and the Beach Contracting team to Fortify,” said Mike Rosen, Fortify Restoration CEO. “Over two decades, they have established themselves as a trusted operator in South Florida with deep customer and engineering relationships. This partnership enhances our capabilities, strengthens our market position, and builds further density in one of our most important regions. We look forward to supporting the team’s continued growth.”

Ben Moe, Osceola Capital managing partner, added, “Beach Contracting is an excellent second acquisition for Fortify. The company brings a highly regarded operator and a business with a powerful reputation in a core market for the platform. This transaction underscores Fortify’s strategy of partnering with leading regional businesses to deepen market share. Furthermore, it adds yet another growth lever to Fortify’s exceptionally strong financial performance. We remain focused on additional acquisition opportunities that expand Fortify’s geographic footprint and service offerings.”

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