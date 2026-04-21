PuroClean Looks to Expand to the California Bay Area

April 21, 2026Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean California

PuroClean plans to expand their reach in San Francisco Bay Area, as part of their strategic growth into high-demand markets across the nation. With 15 franchise territories available throughout the Bay Area, from San Jose to Santa Clara and up to Palo Alto and Oakland, the brand is seeking qualified local entrepreneurs to help meet the region’s rising demand for restoration services.

With thousands at risk of severe flooding, a significant increase in wildfires, and the impending threat of earthquakes, San Francisco home and business owners face ongoing and increased risks of water damage, fire damage, mold, and structural disasters. During the summer, wildfire issues are often amplified, making fast and reliable restoration services even more critical.

“Northern California’s environmental conditions create consistent demand year round, whether it’s helping communities recover from large-scale disasters or addressing everyday property damage issues,” said Brandon Mangual, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “The Bay Area is an ideal market for entrepreneurs looking to build a purpose-driven business, as well as independent restoration business owners who want to scale and grow with a proven system and a leading brand.”

“Our franchise owners are often the first call when businesses and homeowners face wildfire smoke, storm flooding, or a leaking appliance,” said Steve White, PuroClean president. “They serve as a trusted resource during times of disruption, helping restore properties quickly and safely so families and businesses can get back to normal. We’re excited to expand our footprint throughout the Bay Area with mission-driven entrepreneurs who want to make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration Acquires Beach Contracting

Growth & Acquisitions / News
HydraMaster Titan 575HP

Upgraded HydraMaster TITAN 575HP Truckmount Debuts

News / Products & Technologies
working in the heat

US’s Warmest March on Record Raising Alarms Ahead of Summer

News / Sustainability
Empower Brands

Empower Brands Appoints New Leaders

New Hires and Appointments / News
Five Star Flooring

Five Star Franchising Acquires Five Star Flooring

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Home Franchise Concepts

Home Franchise Concepts Celebrates 20 Years of Growth

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Do you expect pest activity to be a major cleaning issue this spring?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...