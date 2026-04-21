PuroClean Looks to Expand to the California Bay Area

PuroClean plans to expand their reach in San Francisco Bay Area, as part of their strategic growth into high-demand markets across the nation. With 15 franchise territories available throughout the Bay Area, from San Jose to Santa Clara and up to Palo Alto and Oakland, the brand is seeking qualified local entrepreneurs to help meet the region’s rising demand for restoration services.

With thousands at risk of severe flooding, a significant increase in wildfires, and the impending threat of earthquakes, San Francisco home and business owners face ongoing and increased risks of water damage, fire damage, mold, and structural disasters. During the summer, wildfire issues are often amplified, making fast and reliable restoration services even more critical.

“Northern California’s environmental conditions create consistent demand year round, whether it’s helping communities recover from large-scale disasters or addressing everyday property damage issues,” said Brandon Mangual, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “The Bay Area is an ideal market for entrepreneurs looking to build a purpose-driven business, as well as independent restoration business owners who want to scale and grow with a proven system and a leading brand.”

“Our franchise owners are often the first call when businesses and homeowners face wildfire smoke, storm flooding, or a leaking appliance,” said Steve White, PuroClean president. “They serve as a trusted resource during times of disruption, helping restore properties quickly and safely so families and businesses can get back to normal. We’re excited to expand our footprint throughout the Bay Area with mission-driven entrepreneurs who want to make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

With a network of over 500 offices across North America, PuroClean has seen continued growth fueled by both climate-driven disasters and everyday property needs.