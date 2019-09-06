MECHANICSVILLE, Va.—September 6, 2019—The Property Insurance and Restoration Conference (PIRC) recently announced the official adoption and release of the PIRC Best Practices for Photo Documentation, a document put forward by the Definitions Committee as a work product. Both the IICRC and the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) have given their support for this industry document.

The lack of a consistent photo documentation standard was one of the first issues identified by PIRC attendees more than two years ago. Contractors and insurance companies alike need complete photographic documentation for work scope, managing liability, claims settlement, and to protect policy holders. During two open comment periods, numerous stakeholders shared suggestions and comments to improve the draft language prior to adoption.

The IICRC recently recognized the PIRC Best Practices for Photo Documentation as an industry best practice. This recognition is an important distinction for the advancement of the work product into the industry at-large to gain widespread usage and adherence.

“On behalf of the IICRC, we’d like to thank the numerous volunteers for their dedication and hard work in seeing this document come to fruition,” said Pete Duncanson, IICRC chairman. “It’s important for our shared fields to have a consensus when it comes to best practices and key terms so there is alignment across the industry.”

The RIA Board of Directors also voiced their support of the best practice document. Having the nation’s leading association of restoration contractors behind the document demonstrates its importance to all those in the industry.

“RIA is pleased to recognize the PIRC Best Practices for Photo Documentation as an industry best practice. Having a consistent photo documentation standard will further move our industry forward,” said Lee King, CR, president of RIA. “We appreciate the hard work that went into creating this document and look forward to the enhancements, consistency, and efficiencies it will bring to our businesses and our industry.”

“The Definitions Committee worked with all segments of the industry to bring a valuable solution to the industry problems surrounding photo documentation,” said PIRC organizer Jordan Hendler. “The hope of the group is that this work product will be useful for all parties to improve the quality and methodology for photo capturing processes. Our conference is consistently working on bringing awareness, transparency, and possible solutions that benefit the industry as a whole.”

PIRC is a forum where property insurance and restoration industry stakeholders come together for discussions, enhanced understanding, heightening transparency, finding common ground, and communicating possible solutions and/or best practices to improve the industry. PIRC utilizes committees of volunteers to review and promote positive improvements to the industry at large. For more information about meetings, work products, or committees of PIRC, please visit the website at www.gotopirc.com .