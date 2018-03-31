ABITA SPRINGS, LA — NORMI™, the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors, has released its spring training schedule for indoor air quality (IAQ) and mold professionals. There are many courses covering a variety of subjects offered both online, live online and onsite. Here is the full schedule.

The most popular 24 hour onsite licensing/certification course (CMA/CMR), which includes practical hands-on training, has been scheduled for both assessors and remediators in a unique concurrent training format. This course is designed to specifically meet the licensing requirements for the states of Florida, Louisiana and Washington, DC. A certifying proctored exam is offered at the end of the three-day course.

Continuing education courses, giving credits toward existing licenses and certifications, are also being scheduled, and NORMI continues to offer free training every Tuesday night to its active members, through the live webinar format.

For more details on CE options, use this link, call 877-251-2296, extension 8514, or email support@normi.org.