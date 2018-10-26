Next Gear Solutions CONNECT Registration is Open

OXFORD, MS — October 26, 2018 — Next Gear Solutions CONNECT, the Annual Next Gear User Conference & Trade Show, will be held January 13-16, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans. The conference provides an opportunity for Next Gear customers, partners, and employees to spend time networking and learning about the trends and technology that impact the property restoration industry.

CONNECT’s agenda of speakers and educational sessions will touch on all aspects of the property restoration business. Restoration contractors, insurance professionals, and equipment and service supplies are encouraged to attend, and the conference provides tailored agendas for each department or role within the industry, including finance and accounting; administrators and coordinators; field technicians; project managers and estimators; owners; sales and marketing; and general managers.

CONNECT is IICRC CEC approved, and participants can earn up to 14 continuing education credits at the conference. Conference sessions will also address how the Next Gear Solutions suite of software tools and applications can be used in your restoration business.

Sessions will be led by industry professionals and Next Gear Solutions executives, including keynote addresses by Garret Gray, CEO and President of Next Gear Solutions, and Oren Berkovich, CEO of Singularity University Canada. The conference will also feature the Insurance Carrier Roundtable, where insurance claims executives will share their perspectives on how carriers and contractors can work together to improve the property claims process and better serve the homeowner.

Next Gear Solutions CONNECT will also feature a trade show where attendees can visit exhibits by the show’s sponsors and partners, including ISSA, Cleanfax Magazine, Esporta Wash Systems, Sunbelt Rentals, Aramsco, Nexxus Solutions Group, Econa Network, and more. For a full list of exhibitors, click here.

Conference attendees can save by registering early. The full conference pass is $799 when you register by November 12, 2018 or $899 when you register by December 3, 2018. The pass includes access to the trade show hall as well as all sessions, workshops, receptions, and meals. Additional team members from the same company will receive additional discounts. Onsite registration is available for $1,199. Full conference pricing details can be found here. For more information about Next Gear Solutions CONNECT or to register, visit https://www.nextgearconnect.com/.

Next Gear Solutions, Inc. provides restoration management software solutions, moisture monitoring tools, and consulting services for the property restoration industry. For more information, visit www.nextgearsolutions.com.