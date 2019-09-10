INDIANAPOLIS—September 10, 2019—Jordan King and his parents, Tom and Karen King, recently finalized their purchase of MasterBlend, a supplier of cleaning chemicals and equipment that was in danger of going out of business. As loyal MasterBlend customers with over 10 years in the cleaning industry, the Kings bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to MasterBlend and plan to resume production as soon as possible.

The Kings have been in the professional cleaning industry since 2008 when Tom founded their first business, Sani-Bright Carpet Cleaning. Everything started from just three janitorial accounts he purchased on Craigslist for $1,000. About six months later he purchased their first truckmount, a used Bane Clean unit he mounted in an old Ford Econoline. As the business grew over the next several years, both Jordan and Karen joined the company as well.

In 2014, the Kings made major investments in their area rug cleaning service and began doing business as Oriental Rug Cleaning of Indianapolis. In 2015, Jordan designed and built their rug washing facility where they continue to see consistent growth in area rug cleaning and care.

The Kings also own RG Décor, a 10,000-square-foot showroom that offers custom U.S.-made furniture, decor, rugs, and flooring in Zionsville, Indiana. “We have 5 degreed interior designers on staff and have had the honor of working on some amazing projects,” said Jordan. “My mom, Karen, deserves all the credit for this one. She is the secret sauce to everything we do at RG Decor. It’s been so great seeing her vision come to life.”

As longtime users of MasterBlend carpet and rug cleaning products, the Kings were disappointed to learn the company was going out of business. “I believe there are a few products, especially rug cleaning products, that really give us the consistent results our cleaning business needed,” Jordan said. Tom and Jordan decided to fly out to Denver to talk with Larry and Brian Haack of MasterBlend. “We initially thought we could purchase a few formulas and have them made for us and our friends,” Jordan explained. “However, after speaking with Larry and Brian it became clear that there was a real play for us to come in, buy the brand, and move it forward, keeping the legacy alive.”

Now that the MasterBlend purchase has been finalized, the Kings are working hard to fire up production and get these products back to market as soon as possible. “If it was as simple as flipping the manufacturing light switch to ON, we’d have done it already. Things didn’t get to this point overnight and it will take a few weeks to get things back on track,” Jordan said. Right now, the best thing a MasterBlend user can do is continue to contact your distributor and request they restock MasterBlend products. The company will begin taking orders within the next couple of weeks and products will ship as soon as they’re available.

MasterBlend will be at The Experience in Las Vegas this month, Booth #424, with some exciting new things to show attendees. You can also stay up to date with MasterBlend by following their Facebook page for updates. To contact MasterBlend, call 1-800-525-9644 or email info@masterblendindiana.com.