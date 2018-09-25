Mark Cuban, businessman, investor, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, explains how the ISSA Show North America can help you win at business, the ultimate sport.

Cuban says, “Everybody’s got the will to win, but it’s only those with the will to prepare that actually do win.” He explains that preparation is the key to success in business, and attending the ISSA Show, October 29–November 1 in Dallas, is one of the best ways you can prepare for success in your cleaning business.

The ISSA Show brings together the entire cleaning industry to share new innovations and strategies to grow your business. The show will offer seminars on industry topics, professional certification workshops, opportunities for networking, and an all-new Restoration Pavilion.

You won’t want to miss:

Getting face to face with over 16,000 industry professionals and 700 exhibitors showcasing products at the forefront of innovation in the cleaning industry.

A special meetup with industry thought leaders like Adon Rigg, Joel Craddock, Steve Hanson, and Gary Clipperton, Wednesday, October 31, 2 p.m.–4 p.m. at the ISSA Resource Center, Booth 1553.

Free consultation on your employee healthcare needs and new regulations, Tuesday, October 30 and Wednesday, October 31, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at the ISSA Resource Center, Booth 1553.

Education throughout the week in the commercial cleaning track , with new insights, industry trends, and tips to stand out in the bidding process.

, with new insights, industry trends, and tips to stand out in the bidding process. Team ISSA Welcome Reception on Monday, October 29.

Evening Roundtables for industry-wide networking, Tuesday, October 30.

ISSA Backlot Bash offering live entertainment, food, and drink, Wednesday, October 31.

“Business is more of a sport and more of a competition and more of a grind than any professional athlete has ever faced, so if you’re serious about succeeding in the cleaning industry, then you need to be serious about attending the ISSA Show,” Cuban says.

See the full video, "A Special Invitation From Mark Cuban," below.