NORTHBROOK, IL — June 12, 2013 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, will feature a Restoration Pavilion focused on restoration, remediation, and specialized restoration cleaning. The Restoration Pavilion will be “powered by” The Experience team and feature restoration-specific products and equipment.

The ISSA Show North America 2018 is set for October 29 through November 1 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. The ISSA Show is the one week when the entire professional cleaning industry comes together to learn and do business with more than 750 exhibitors from 24 countries.

“It’s exciting to see how ISSA is moving deeper into the disaster restoration arena,” said Jeff Cross, executive editor of Cleanfax.

This new addition offers restoration professionals a chance to join in with other members of the professional cleaning industry in an event that features education and product unveilments from around the world.

“While ISSA is known traditionally as the worldwide cleaning association, it has added restoration as a complementary industry it represents, which was evident when ISSA acquired Cleanfax as a media brand,” Cross added. “And now? ISSA is working with The Experience to provide a restoration pavilion at the ISSA Show in Dallas. Attendees will learn and enjoy cutting-edge information about advancements in restoration tools, equipment, and processes.”

To register or for more information, visit at show.issa.com.