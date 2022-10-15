CHICAGO, IL.—October 14, 2022— The 2022 ISSA Show North America was held this week at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Il. and showcased nearly 600 exhibitors, multiple influential speakers, thought leadership sessions, industry awards, innovative products, and fun contests and challenges from several brands—including a giant mechanical rat and a money vortex!

Check out the FULL 2022 ISSA Show North America Highlights Reel Below:

Attendees had plenty of opportunities to network and connect with industry peers during the show at the welcome reception, happy hour, and the Lunch and Learn. Some of the hottest topics of ISSA Show North America 2022 included DEI initiatives, sustainability standards, innovation, creating healthier indoor environments, and using marketing strategies to succeed as a business owner.

Check out the Silly Selfie Challenge at the event and a breakdown of the education sessions from this year’s ISSA Show North America!